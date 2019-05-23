NATO summit in London on December 3-4: Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

"The next summit of alliance leaders will take place on December 3 and 4. I hope that this summit will be fruitful," he said.
The next NATO summit will be held in London on December 3-4, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on Wednesday."The next summit of alliance leaders will take place on December 3 and 4. I hope that this summit will be fruitful," he said.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 23, 2019 06:05 am