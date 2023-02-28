 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

NATO membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority', says Jens Stoltenberg

Associated Press
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

"I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO," said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Representative image (Image: AP)

NATO membership for Finland and Sweden is "a top priority", the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, urging members Turkiye and Hungary to urgently ratify the Nordic countries' accession.

Stoltenberg told a news conference Helsinki with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki that progress is being made on securing membership for the two countries, but didn't disclose details.

"I am absolutely confident that both Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO," he added.

"My message has been for a long time… that time has come to finalise the ratification process. The time is now to ratify in both Budapest and in Ankara," Stoltenberg said.