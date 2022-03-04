NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg slams Russia 'recklessness' in Ukraine nuclear plant shelling

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday decried Russia's "recklessness" over the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and demanded Moscow stop the war against its neighbour.

"Overnight we have also seen reports about the attack against the nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging good faith in diplomatic efforts," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting with Western foreign ministers.