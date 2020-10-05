172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|nato-chief-calls-for-ceasefire-in-nagorno-karabakh-5925171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.

"It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message to all parties that they should cease fighting immediately, that we should support all efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Turkey.

"There is no military solution," he told a news conference.

The fighting began on September 27 and has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #NATO #World News

