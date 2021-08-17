MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban.

AFP
August 17, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
A cleric (center) consults people as a security guard stands inside the mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A cleric (center) consults people as a security guard stands inside the mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance had been surprised by the speed of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan but blamed Afghan leaders for the "tragedy".

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," he said.

ALSO READ: Timeline: Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

"This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

Catch all live action on Afghanistan's status here.
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #Islamist regime #Jens Stoltenberg #NATO #Taliban
first published: Aug 17, 2021 06:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.