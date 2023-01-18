 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NATO allies to provide 'heavier weapons' to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

AFP
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

"The main message: There will be more support and more advanced support, heavier weapons, and more modern weapons, because this is a fight for our values," Stoltenberg said, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Ukraine's Western backers will promise heavier and more modern weaponry to Kyiv at a key meeting in Germany, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, as pressure grows on Berlin to send tanks.

The Norwegian head of the US-led military alliance said "there is an urgent need, time matters" on sending more weaponry to Kyiv as it seeks to push Moscow's forces back.

"It's very dangerous to underestimate Russia," Stoltenberg said.

"They have mobilised 200,000 more troops. President (Vladimir) Putin has demonstrated a will to just sacrifice thousands and thousands of young Russian soldiers."

Speaking alongside Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda echoed the call for urgency.