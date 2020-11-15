Nationwide US lockdown not on the cards for Joe Biden administration, top advisors say: Report

According to two advisors belonging to President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory team, a local approach to measures is favoured over a nationwide lockdown across the United States.

Based on what the US has learned about the coronavirus, Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general and one of Biden's top three advisers on the virus, said that the incoming administration's preferred approach to tackling the pandemic is "a dial that we turn up and down, depending on severity," Bloomberg reported.

"If we just lock down the entire country without targeting our efforts, then we are going to exacerbate the ‘pandemic fatigue’ people are feeling, you’re going to hurt jobs and the economy, you’re going to shut down schools and hurt the education of our children," Murthy, who previously worked in the Barack Obama administration, reportedly told Fox News Sunday.

The need to find a solution for the pandemic is an urgent cause for the Biden administration, especially since the US has broken records of daily COVID-19 cases amid a nationwide surge over two weeks, the report said.

Surgeon and author Atul Gawande, who is a member of Biden's wider group of virus advisers, also called for targeted measures. Speaking to ABC's This Week, Gawande was quoted as saying that they should focus on mask wearing and dialing up and down capacity restrictions on a more localised basis.

Biden met with Pfizer and plans to meet other pioneering pharmaceutical companies within days as they continue the transition to a new administration amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, according to Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain.

Speaking to NBC's Meet The Press, Klain said, "We're going to have meetings between our top scientific advisers and the officials of these drug companies, not just Pfizer but there are other promising vaccines as well. We’re going to start those consultations this week."