App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Naspers' OLX unit to invest in Webuycars

OLX, the biggest classified ads site in India and Brazil, said the combination of Webuycars' can improve the experience of classifieds users across its OLX platforms, without providing further detail of the agreement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OLX Group, a unit of South African e-commerce giant Naspers, said on Tuesday it would invest 1.4 billion rand ($94 million)in used car buying service Webuycars.

OLX, the biggest classified ads site in India and Brazil, said the combination of Webuycars' can improve the experience of classifieds users across its OLX platforms, without providing further detail of the agreement.

"We're very excited about South Africa's market potential and we're committed to investing in great e-commerce businesses like Webuycars there, said OLX Group Chief Executive Martin Scheepbouwer.

The deal forms part of Naspers' strategy to expand in classifieds, online food delivery and fintech, the firm said. Naspers said on Monday it would spin off and list pay-TV unit MultiChoice.

Naspers holds a stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent worth some $155 billion, or 65 percent more than Naspers itself.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:46 pm

tags #Business #OLX Group #Webuycars #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.