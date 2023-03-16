 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nasdaq tells Yandex, other Russian firms of plan to delist stocks

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

Nasdaq suspended trading in the securities of a number of companies operating in Russia days after Moscow despatched tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Nasdaq stock exchange has informed Russian Internet giant Yandex and e-commerce firm Ozon that their stocks will be delisted, the companies said on Wednesday, more than a year after trading in their securities was suspended.

Yandex and Ozon said they would appeal the decision. Neither company has fallen under Western sanctions, although some of Yandex's top management have.

Recruiter Headhunter and payment service provider Qiwi were also notified of their anticipated delisting from Nasdaq, the two companies said.