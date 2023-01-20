Nasdaq-listed Concert Pharmaceuticals stock price jumps on Sun Pharma deal

Indian drug maker Sun Pharma marked its entrance into the US dermatology space with the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Concert), a Nasdaq-listed firm, for $576 million on January 19, 2023, according to an official release.

Concert is a biotechnology company that has an extensive patent portfolio. One of its lead product candidates is deuruxolitinib, a late-stage development drug for treating alopecia areata, according to company's website.

It is a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating new medicines through a novel scientific approach utilising the naturally-occurring element deuterium. The working claims to working in reducing R&D risk, time, and expense.

Sun Pharma was trading in red down 1 percent at Rs 1020.10 apiece on BSE at 1:34 pm on January 20, 2023. Concert Pharma closed in the green on NASDAQ up over 20 percent at USD 8.29 a piece on January 19, 2023.

Additionally, Concert shareholders will receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR), entitling them to receive an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash upon achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods. CVRs are subject to certain terms and conditions in a contingent value rights agreement. Both companies' boards of directors approved the deal, the release added.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The upfront payment of $8 per share of common stock in cash represents a premium of approximately 33 percent to Concert's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of January 18 — the last trading day before the acquisition.