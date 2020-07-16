NASA teams up with JAXA to design Toyota-made RV for the moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has partnered up with Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to design and develop a Toyota-made RV for the moon. The American space agency is ditching concepts of inflatable tents and underground bases, and is now looking at a pressurised surface vehicle. JAXA and Toyota have been working together to study the plan since May 2018.

JAXA has been designing a six-wheeled, self-driving Toyota rover.

The RV rover will hold two people up to 14 days while allowing them to live and work inside while travelling across the moon, Daily Mail reported.

Acting director of NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems, Mark Kirasich, in a video interview, said that the RV rover, designed with car company Toyota, is the 'coolest element' he has ever seen.

"The pressurised rover is really an incredible element. I have been in a lot of spacecraft on the ground, I have been in the International Space Station on the ground. This thing is the coolest element I've ever seen because people can live and work inside," Kirasich said, adding that it can accommodate 2 people for up to 14 days.

"It's like an RV for the moon, very cool," he said.

Last year, JAXA showed off renders for its moon rover that runs on solar power and fuel cell technology. Now, NASA has joined the team.

Last week, NASA formalised an agreement with JAXA, signing a "Joint Exploration Declaration of Intent." The agreement allows JAXA to take the lead in designing the rover. A date has not been released for when the rover will launch to the moon.

JAXA Vice President Koichi Wakata had earlier said that lunar gravity is one-sixth of that on Earth. "For a wide-ranging human exploration of the moon, a pressurised rover that can travel more than 10,000 km in such environments is necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, Toyota said the pressurised vehicle proposed is six meters long and 3.8 meters high – about the size of two microbuses. Though the rover is intended to carry two people, Toyota says it can fit four in an emergency situation.

"Astronauts would be able to ride in the vehicle without their space-suits. Running on a fuel cell, the lunar vehicle will only emit water and surplus air," the company said.