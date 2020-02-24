NASA records 'hottest temperature' in Antarctica, shows shocking images of snow caps melting

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently revealed a set of photographs that show the melting of Antarctica’s snow early in February. The American space agency also recorded ‘the hottest temperature of the year’ in the continent.

According to a NASA report, Argentina’s Espernanza Base, located on Antarctica’s Trinity Peninsula, recorded a temperature of 18.3°C in the continent. That report noted that this temperature matched that of the American city of Los Angeles during the same time of the day.

"The warm temperatures arrived on February 5 and continued until February 13, 2020. The images above show melting on the ice cap of Eagle Island and were acquired by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 on February 4 and February 13, 2020," read the report.

NASA claimed this heatwave in February was the third major melt event of the 2019-2020 summer, which has followed the spells in November 2019 and January 2020. It is reported that the cause of such a significant quantity of meltdown is caused due to a continuous period of temperatures above the freezing point of water.

The report noted is the hottest temperature recorded in Antarctica yet, with the second hottest temperature being 17.5°C. It was recorded in March 2015 and has been on the rise since.