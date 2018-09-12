App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA looking at product placements but plan hinges on Congress nod

But opening doors for branding and endorsements would be a major change for the agency, which has been opposed to commercialising its missions.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

NASA is seriously considering using branding and commercial opportunities for its space missions in the future. But opening doors for branding and endorsements would be a major change for the agency, which has been opposed to commercialising its missions.

This principle had guided NASA’s operations, and the way astronauts and officials speak regarding the experiments. Changing this policy would require new legislation from Congress or changes to NASA’s charter, as per a report in The Verge.

In August, it was informed that NASA would be forming a new committee to commercialise NASA. The committee, headed by Maxar Technologies’ Mike Gold, would pursue ways in which NASA could work with advertisers to brand its spacecraft and rockets as well as investigate how astronauts might engage in endorsements and media opportunities both on earth and space.

One of the goals is to reduce NASA’s mission expenses by selling the naming rights of its hardware to private companies and allowing astronauts to do advertisements.

However, advertising in space may not be lucrative. Although NASA’s budget is limited, its biggest projects run in billions of dollars. Endorsements may reduce only a fraction of those.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:48 pm

