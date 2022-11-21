 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

Associated Press
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago, and represented a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began last Wednesday

An inside view of the NASA Orion spacecraft, on its way to the moon with a manikin named "Commander Moonikin Campos" one of the test devices flying aboard. Orion should reach the moon by Monday, more than 230,000 miles (370,000 kilometers) from Earth. After coming within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the moon, the capsule will enter a far-flung orbit stretching about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) beyond. (Image: NASA via AP)

NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within 80 miles (128 kilometres) on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.

The close approach occurred as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, more than 232,000 miles (375,000 kilometres) from Earth.

It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago, and represented a huge milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began last Wednesday. Orion's flight path took it over the landing sites of Apollo 11, 12 and 14, humanity's first three lunar touchdowns.

The moon loomed ever larger in the video beamed back earlier in the morning, as the capsule closed the final few thousand miles since blasting off last Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, atop the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA.

"This is one of those days that you've been thinking about and talking about for a long, long time," flight director Zeb Scoville said while awaiting to resume contact.

As the capsule swung out from behind the moon, onboard cameras sent back a picture of Earth, a blue dot surrounded by blackness