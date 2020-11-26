PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA astronaut Victor Glover shares his first video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, who is part of the Crew-1 mission that launched four astronauts into space onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on November 15, is currently on his first space mission

Moneycontrol News

NASA astronaut Victor Glover has shared his first video of the Earth, and he says it “doesn’t do justice” to the actual view that he treated his eyes to.

Glover, who is part of the Crew-1 mission that launched four astronauts into space onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on November 15, is currently on his first space mission. Evidently amused and enthralled, Glover can be seen looking down at the Earth with a beaming smile on his face as he says: “It is pretty amazing though."

Victor Glover tweeted on November 25: “Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!”

The Space X Crew-1 mission carrying Glover, his commander Michael Hopkins, and fellow astronauts Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi, docked at the International Space Station around 11 pm ET on November 16.

Notably, Glover will be the first black person to live on the orbiting laboratory for this long. Although NASA has sent over 300 astronauts to space, only 14 of them were black.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #NASA #NASA Astronauts #SpaceX #world

