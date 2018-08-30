App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA astronaut quits training for the first time in 50 years

Kulin is the first astronaut in 50 years to quit the training programme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

An astronaut at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has quit training at the prestigious space agency citing personal reasons.

Robb Kulin is the first astronaut in 50 years to quit the training programme. The last such resignation took place in 1968.

Reports suggest that Kulin resigned from the US space agency with effect from August 31, 2018.

NASA spokesperson NASA Brandi Dean said that the astronaut had cited personal reasons for resigning.

Every year, only 12 spots are opened for enrollment, which are sought by around 18,000 candidates. Kulin was stated to be very excited and happy about joining the class.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #NASA #Robb Kulin #Trending News #World News

