Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NASA announces winners of its 'Lunar Loo Challenge 2020'

NASA had sifted through over 2,000 entries before it picked up THRONE, and two other runners- up.

Moneycontrol News

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on October 22 released the results of its Lunar Loo Challenge 2020, which had been launched with the purpose of crowdsourcing innovative "space toilet concepts".

The first place went to a team that designed a toilet named Translunar Hypercritical Repository 1--- or, simply, THRONE.

That is a unique, and seemingly apt, name, and the team will take home $20,000 in prize money. NASA had sifted through over 2,000 entries before it picked up THRONE, and two other runners-up.

"The team was blown away by the level of response this challenge received," said Mike Interbartolo, manager for the Lunar Loo Challenge, in a statement. "The entries have given us high-quality, innovative concepts for incorporating into the final toilet design," he added.

According to the statement, the judges found the THRONE team’s innovative idea for a bladeless fan to entrain waste as a "good alternative idea compared to the typical suction/vacuum pump system".

"The team also came up with a system to minimise crew interaction with waste bags, using a diaper genie-type concept to keep the waste bagged, facilitating easy turnaround between uses," NASA said.

According to a report by Business Insider, the team working on THRONE had reached out to Susan Helms, a former NASA spacewoman who has clocked in over 5,000 hours in space, since they wanted to get an astronaut's perspective.

The second prize went to Individualized Collapsible Astronaut Toilet (ICAT), which "outlines an ideal interface for an Apollo bag-like system" which could "allow the heavier Waste Management System on board the HLS to be jettisoned before lunar ascent".

Meanwhile, the third prize was bagged by a designer who works for Duravit, a company manufacturing luxury bathroom appliances. The Centrifugal Lunar Toilet, designed by Franziska Wülker and her team, "caught the judges’ attention with a trifecta of design concepts: a macerator, or shredder function for breaking down waste, a device for separating the waste, and a bagless system for containing the waste", NASA said.

The challenge sought original and new design concepts for "low-mass, compact toilets that could reduce the current state-of-the-art toilet mass by more than half – from 54 kg to 15 kg – and reduce the volume by more than a quarter -- from 0.17 cubic meters to 0.12 cubic meters", NASA had said.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #NASA #world

