Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is UK's new finance minister, replaces Sajid Javid

Sunak, son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, has served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury since last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rishi Sunak on February 13 was appointed UK's new finance minister, replacing Sajid Javid.

Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury since last year.

Javid resigned from the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer (head of the country's finance ministry), at a time when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was making changes to his Cabinet.

According to a CNBC report, Javid refused to fire all his advisors, a condition that was laid down before him in order to retain his post. However, he allegedly said that "no self-respecting minister would accept those terms" and put in his papers instead.

Meanwhile, the report said that Geoffrey Cox, UK's attorney general, has also tendered his resignation.

Javid was due to present the UK's budget in March this year, the first one after the country made its exit from the European Union.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 06:46 pm

