Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in first such trip for 25 years, FNN Says

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, according to media reports in Asia, a landmark display of American support that’s likely to trigger further protests from Beijing.

Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Sunday following a visit to Japan, according to reports in both Taiwanese and Japanese media Thursday. It will be the first visit by a serving U.S. house speaker since Newt Gingrich traveled to Taiwan in 1997.

Pelosi’s office declined to say whether she was traveling to Taipei when contacted by Bloomberg News, citing longstanding security protocols. Taiwan’s foreign ministry also declined to respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen would welcome the show of diplomatic support at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns that China may follow through on its oft-repeated threat to take control of the democratic island by military force. It would represent the latest in a series of visits by senior U.S. officials to Taiwan in recent years and the most high-profile under the presidency of Joe Biden.

Tsai met a bipartisan group led by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen in Taipei in February. That was followed a day later by the arrival of former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on a private trip.

In 2020, two senior officials from the administration of former President Donald Trump -- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Undersecretary of State Keith Krach -- led delegations to Taiwan. Azar was the highest ranking sitting U.S. administration official to visit Taipei since Washington switched official ties to Beijing in 1979.

China is likely to protest Pelosi’s trip, which it would view as a violation of the U.S.’s commitment to not formally recognize the government in Taipei. Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait two days in a row following Krach’s visit.

China has steadily increased its military pressure on Taiwan, more than doubling its military forays into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone to around 950 last year, according to Defense Ministry data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s commitment to a peaceful resolution over Taiwan, saying last month that the dispute over the democratically ruled island was “not comparable at all” to Ukraine. Still, he reiterated Beijing’s stance that Taiwan was an “inalienable” part of China and warned that any U.S. efforts to condone “separatists” would lead to “unbearable consequences.”