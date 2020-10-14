172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|nancy-pelosi-mnuchin-had-productive-talks-on-coronavirus-relief-spokesman-says-5964811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nancy Pelosi, Mnuchin had productive talks on coronavirus relief, spokesman says

The White House, as well as Democrats and Republicans in Congress, are under mounting pressure to hammer out a bipartisan fiscal stimulus deal to help Americans weather a pandemic that has killed nearly 216,000 people and damaged the US economy.

Reuters

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had a productive discussion about coronavirus relief proposals on October 14, but the administration's lack of a national strategic testing plan remains a "major area of disagreement," a Pelosi spokesman said.

"In response to proposals sent over the weekend, the two spent time seeking clarification on language, which was productive," Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for the California Democrat, said on Twitter, noting that Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke for about an hour.

They will speak again on Thursday and staff would continue to "exchange paper," Hammill said.

But prospects for a breakthrough ahead of the Nov. 3 US election continue to be dim, with the two sides still far apart on priorities and Senate Republicans resisting a $1.8 trillion offer that Mnuchin proposed last week. Pelosi has called for a $2.2 trillion aid package.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, announced that the Senate would vote next week on a slimmed down $500 billion COVID-19 bill, which Democrats are likely to reject.

Congress passed about $3 trillion in coronavirus aid, including help for the unemployed, in March.

 
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 10:18 pm

tags #Nancy Pelosi #Steve Mnuchin #United States

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.