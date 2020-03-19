App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nancy Pelosi calls on Trump to speed production of critical medical equipment

Trump signed the act on Wednesday, but Pelosi's statement said the president had not yet invoked the authorities needed to accelerate production of medical equipment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to speed up mass production of medical and protective equipment using the Defense Production Act, citing shortages in the country.

"Right now, shortages of critical medical and personal protective equipment are harming our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it harder to care for those who fall ill," Pelosi said in a statement.

"The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire."

"We know what the demands of this time are, and we must act now to meet these demands," the House speaker told Trump in a letter that accompanied the statement.

Pelosi's statement emerged as the US Senate scrambled to produce a massive stimulus package to shore up the US economy in the face of the growing outbreak. Lawmakers say the Senate could vote on the legislation over the weekend.

 

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Nancy Pelosi #United States #World News

