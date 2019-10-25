N Korea proposes talks on destroying S Korean hotel and tourist facilities

South Korea says North Korea formally proposed talks over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, which leader Kim Jong Un called "shabby" and "unpleasant-looking."

The North has expressed frustration that the South won't defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

Seoul's Unification Ministry on October 25 said it received a letter from the North proposing discussions on the issue through exchanges of documents.