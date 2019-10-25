N Korea proposes talks on destroying S Korean hotel and tourist facilities

The North has expressed frustration that the South won't defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.
South Korea says North Korea formally proposed talks over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, which leader Kim Jong Un called "shabby" and "unpleasant-looking."
Seoul's Unification Ministry on October 25 said it received a letter from the North proposing discussions on the issue through exchanges of documents.
