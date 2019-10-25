App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

N Korea proposes talks on destroying S Korean hotel and tourist facilities

The North has expressed frustration that the South won't defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea says North Korea formally proposed talks over the possible demolition of South Korean-made hotels and other tourist facilities at the North's Diamond Mountain resort, which leader Kim Jong Un called "shabby" and "unpleasant-looking."

The North has expressed frustration that the South won't defy international sanctions and resume South Korean tours at the site.

Seoul's Unification Ministry on October 25 said it received a letter from the North proposing discussions on the issue through exchanges of documents.

Close
Tours to Diamond Mountain were a major symbol of cooperation between the Koreas and valuable cash source for the North's broken economy before the South suspended them in 2008 after a North Korean guard shot and killed a South Korean tourist.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #South Korea #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6