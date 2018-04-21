App
Apr 21, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

N Korea move 'meaningful progress' towards denuclearisation: Seoul

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Korea today welcomed the decision by the North's leader Kim Jong Un to cease its testing of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

"North Korea's decision is meaningful progress for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, which the world wishes for," the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

"It will create a very positive environment for the success of the upcoming inter-Korean and North-US summits," it added.

