English
Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Police fired the water cannon in brief bursts against a group of the thousands of protesters who had gathered. The video showed some protesters appeared to have been hurt when they were knocked to the ground.

Reuters
February 08, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
Riot police block the road to prevent protesters from marching forward Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Image: AP)

Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago when elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained, video from the scene showed.

Police appeared to stop using the water cannon after protesters appealed to them, but the demonstration continued.
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:34 am

