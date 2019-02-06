App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Myanmar parliament approves panel to discuss constitution despite military protest

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy submitted an "emergency proposal" last week aimed at amending parts of the military-drafted 2008 constitution that the party deems undemocratic.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Myanmar's parliament on February 6 voted to set up a committee to discuss amending the country's constitution, despite objections by military-aligned lawmakers against a move that is likely to challenge the army's power.

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) submitted an "emergency proposal" last week aimed at amending parts of the military-drafted 2008 constitution that the party deems undemocratic.

It was the Nobel laureate's biggest challenge to the military's power in nearly three years, and sparked a protest in the legislature from green-glad army appointees, who stood in silence for several minutes to show their opposition.

The move comes as both civilian and military leaders face growing international pressure over an army crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in 2017 that sent about 730,000 people fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh.

related news

In a vote among members of both houses of parliament, 414 out of 611 voting lawmakers were in favour of setting up the committee.

Suu Kyi's party commands a large majority in the combined Union Parliament.

"Representatives from political parties and military lawmakers will be involved proportionally," speaker T Khun Myat told the house, announcing that deputy speaker Tun Tun Hein, an NLD lawmaker, would chair the new committee.

The constitution guarantees the army a quarter of seats in parliament, as well as control of key ministries. Change to the charter needs a vote of more than 75 percent of members, giving the military an effective veto.

Debating the proposal in parliament on February 5, NLD lawmakers said there was public support for amending the charter and that the new committee would allow all parties to have a say.

MPs from the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said the proposal was not in line with the section of the constitution on amendments.

"We don't oppose constitutional amendment," said USDP lawmaker Thaung Aye. "Suitable sections of the constitution should be amended in the interests of the people at a suitable time. However, it must be in line with the law."

The constitution also blocks Suu Kyi from becoming president, with a prohibition on presidential candidates with foreign spouses or children. Suu Kyi had two sons with her late British academic husband, Michael Aris.

The NLD has not said what provisions of the constitution it might seek to reform. In the past, some members of the party have called for change to Article 436, which governs amending the charter.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 11:21 am

tags #Politics #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.