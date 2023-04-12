 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Myanmar junta says military carried out deadly attack on rebel ceremony

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

At least 50 people, including children, were killed in Tuesday's air strike in the Sagaing area in northwest Myanmar, according to media reports.

Myanmar's military said on Wednesday it carried out a deadly attack on a village gathering organised by its insurgent opponents this week and if civilians were also killed it was because they were being forced to help the "terrorists".

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup ended a decade of tentative reform that included rule by a civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Some opponents of military rule have taken up arms, in places joining ethnic minority insurgents, and the military has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.