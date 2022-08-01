English
    Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to extend emergency rule for 6 months

    "The members unanimously supported the proposal to extend the period of the declared state of emergency for another six months under Section 425 of the Constitution," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

    Reuters
    August 01, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on March 27, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stringer)

    Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing has received the approval of a national defence and security council to extend his rule under a state of emergency for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.

    The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
