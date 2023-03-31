 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Myanmar economy to remain "severely diminished" amid conflict: World Bank

Mar 31, 2023

Military authorities have said they are trying their best to revive the economy, and blame foreign-backed "sabotage” for the crisis.

Myanmar’s gross domestic product contracted about 18% in 2021

Myanmar’s economic growth remains "severely diminished” and GDP is expected to increase just 3% in the fiscal year to September, the World Bank said on Friday, as the country remains embroiled in conflict two years after the military seized power in a coup.

Widespread violence, worsening power shortages and policy failures will continue to disrupt an economy already crippled by political and social turmoil, the World Bank said in a regional report.

"The business environment is unlikely to improve materially while electricity shortages, logistics disruptions, trade and foreign exchange restrictions, and regulatory uncertainty persist,” the report said.

Myanmar’s army ousted an elected government in 2021, unleashing chaos as it sought to crush its opponents. Its crackdown on dissent and ensuing backlash from armed groups has led to a retreat by foreign firms concerned about political risks, sanctions and damage to their reputation.