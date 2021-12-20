Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to December 27

File image: Aung San Suu Kyi

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on December 20 deferred the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to December 27, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and a year in jail, respectively. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral.

Earlier on December 7, a special court in the country's capital Naypyitaw, sentenced the ousted leader to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

The Nobel Peace laureate, who led an elected civilian government that was ousted in a February 1 military coup, has been held incommunicado and on trial since June, with court hearings behind closed doors. Suu Kyi, 76, has nearly a dozen cases against her and has rejected all the charges.

Myanmar has been in chaos since her overthrow, with the junta struggling to consolidate power amid protests, strikes and armed resistance by militias allied with a shadow government in retaliation for the military’s use of deadly force.