Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muslims have right to be angry and kill millions of French people: Former Malaysian PM

Mahathir Mohamad's comments come in the backdrop of the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 outside Paris at the hands of a radical Islamist

Moneycontrol News

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in a tweet on October 29 said, "Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people."

In a series of tweets, he claimed that the French in the course of history have killed millions of people, many of whom were Muslims.

Mohamad's comments come in the backdrop of the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty on October 16 outside Paris at the hands of a radical Islamist. The teacher had shown caricatures of Prophet Muhammad to his students.

Mohamad also launched attacks at French President Emmanuel Macron by calling him 'very primitive'.

The French president, who had said that Islam was a religion in crisis, has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries after he took a tough stand on radical Islam and defended a caricature of Prophet Muhammad.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

