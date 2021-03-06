English
'Musical Vaccine': Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets amid COVID-19 pandemic

In an effort to give people some respite from the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships, musicians conduct live performances in trucks on the streets of a Venezuelan city.

March 06, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Sanchez, who last year started playing what he calls his "Musical Vaccine" for COVID-19 patients, is now joined by other musicians as they ride through the city playing his original compositions for anybody that wants to listen. (Image: AP)

Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Sanchez, who last year started playing what he calls his "Musical Vaccine" for COVID-19 patients, is now joined by other musicians as they ride through the city playing his original compositions for anybody that wants to listen. (Image: AP) Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of an eighteen-wheeler truck for a musical tour called "Musical Disinfection," in Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Sanchez, who last year started playing what he calls his "Musical Vaccine" for COVID-19 patients, is now joined by other musicians as they ride through the city playing his original compositions for anybody that wants to listen. (Image: AP)

Musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP) Musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP)

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez leads fellow musicians on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP) Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez leads fellow musicians on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP)

A neighbor listens to the performance by pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez and a group of fellow musicians as they play on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP) A neighbor listens to the performance by pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez and a group of fellow musicians as they play on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP)

Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP) Wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, musicians join pianist, composer and conductor Jose Agustin Sanchez on the bed of the eighteen-wheeler truck during the musical tour called "Musical Disinfection". (Image: AP)

José Agustín Sánchez, a Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who came up with the initiative said, “Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can alleviate emotions”. (Image: AP) José Agustín Sánchez, a Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who came up with the initiative said, “Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can alleviate emotions”. (Image: AP)
first published: Mar 6, 2021 03:28 pm

