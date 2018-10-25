App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Murder of Jamal Khashoggi premeditated: Saudi prosecutor

Saudi Arabia initially claimed Khashoggi left freely after visiting the consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia said the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul was "premeditated" based on information supplied by Turkey, state media reported on October 25.

"Information from the Turkish authorities indicates that the act of the suspects in the Khashoggi case was premeditated," the public prosecutor said in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

"The public prosecution continues its investigation with suspects... to complete the course of justice."

But, as international pressure mounted, the kingdom said on October 20 that the Washington Post contributor and critic of the Saudi government died inside the mission when an argument degenerated into a fistfight.

It later acknowledged that he had in fact been murdered, as Turkish officials said all along.

The kingdom sacked two top aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well three intelligence officials and arrested 18 Saudi suspects.

On October 25, Prince Mohammed chaired the first meeting of a committee his father King Salman has tasked with revamping the intelligence services in light of the Khashoggi crisis.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:17 pm

