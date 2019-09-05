App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai's CSMT ranked 2nd in world's most amazing railway stations; here's the top 10 list

The city's busy railway station grabs the second spot on the list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
These are the 10 most amazing railway stations around the globe as per a list compiled by Wonderslist. (Image: wikimedia commons)
1/11

These are the 10 most amazing railway stations around the globe as per a list compiled by Wonderslist. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

10 | Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, Malaysia
2/11

10 | Kuala Lumpur Railway Station, Malaysia (Image: Wikimedia commons)

9 | Kanazawa Station, Kanazawa
3/11

9 | Kanazawa Station, Kanazawa (Image: Wikimedia commons)

8 | CFM Railway Station, Maputo
4/11

8 | CFM Railway Station, Maputo (Image: Wikimedia commons)

7 | Sirkeci Station, Istanbul
5/11

7 | Sirkeci Station, Istanbul (Image: Wikimedia commons)

6 | Gare du Nord, Paris
6/11

6 | Gare du Nord, Paris (Image: Wikimedia commons)

5 | Antwerp Central, Antwerp
7/11

5 | Antwerp Central, Antwerp (Image: Wikimedia commons)

4 | Atocha Station, Madrid
8/11

4 | Atocha Station, Madrid (Image: Wikimedia commons)

3 | St. Pancras International, London
9/11

3 | St. Pancras International, London (Image: Wikimedia commons)

2| Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
10/11

2| Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

1 | Grand Central Terminal, New York
11/11

1 | Grand Central Terminal, New York (Image: Wikimedia commons)

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #Slideshow #World News

