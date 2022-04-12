New York City subway station shooting LIVE: 10 people were shot in Brooklyn subway, says FDNY commissioner

New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.
Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.
Further details were not immediately available.
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed, according to a spokesperson.
New York congressman Jerry Nadler said he is touch with FBI about shooting and closely monitoring the situation.
The New York Police Department has warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials, who are investigating the incident, said that during preliminary searches, no active explosive devices were found at the scene of Brooklyn subway incident.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has received preliminary briefing and is monitoring the situation, said a spokesperson.