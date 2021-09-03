MARKET NEWS

Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

Reuters
September 03, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar greets Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan. EAM S Jaishankar had held talks with both the Taliban leadership and the US diplomat earlier this month.

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar greets Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan. EAM S Jaishankar had held talks with both the Taliban leadership and the US diplomat earlier this month.

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban’s political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the Islamist group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Mullah Baradar #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 12:15 pm

