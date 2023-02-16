 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani group shares rebound as MSCI delays index weighting changes

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The reversal of the updates to Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in the February index review will be reflected in the MSCI Index Product files starting from Feb. 16, MSCI said.

Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review.

Following this development, Adani group shares were upbeat in trade. Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, ACC and Ambuja Cements surged between 1-5 percent in early trade on February 15.

