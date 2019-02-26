App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movies getting top honours at Oscars rarely prove to be money-spinners

Green Book, a surprise winner, collected nearly $144 million at the box office while the highest grossing film of the year earned over $2 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The best movies from across the world and their artistes were feted at the 91st Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, on February 25. Peter Farrelly's Green Book was a surprise winner as Best Picture. It also won in categories Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Rami Malek took home the Oscar for best lead actor for Bohemian Rhapsody while Olivia Coleman won for her role in The Favourite.

Green Book has complied with trends of the past 10 years that suggest 'Best Picture' winners are rarely the most profitable films of the year. The Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen-starrer collected nearly $144 million at the box office, while the highest grossing film of the year earned over $2 billion. The film's individual performance was satisfactory, given its budget of a mere $23 million.

The Shape of Water and Moonlight from 2018 and 2017 respectively were also nowhere close to the highest earners of that year.

The last Best Picture to be the highest grossing film of the year was in 2004, the final part of The Lord of the Rings trilogy by Peter Jackson, which earned $1.1 billion.

Infographic: The 'Best Picture' Is Rarely the Most Lucrative One | Statista

 

There seemed to be a widespread agreement regarding the winners of best leading actor and actress. However, audiences have shown sharp disapproval about giving the title of Best Picture to Green Book. The film shows the story of world-class African-American pianist Don Shirley and his Italian-American driver Tony Vallelonga touring the Southern part of a deeply segregated America in 1962. Many questioned the film's complex and controversial handling of race relations across the US.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Cinema #Entertainment #Oscars #world

