Move to impeach absolutely ridiculous, greatest witch hunt in political history: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, on January 12, called the preparations for his impeachment in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous" and said they were causing "tremendous anger".

Trump called his likely impeachment in the House of Representatives on January 13 a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics".

His comments came days after his supporters had stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

The outgoing US President then told reporters that his speech to a rally of Trump supporters that then turned violent was “totally appropriate”.

He had told his supporters on the day they surged the US Captiol: "All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media. That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. "

Notably, the US President faces a single charge — that of “incitement of insurrection” — in the impeachment resolution that the House is set to debate just days ahead of Democrat Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

He, however, said he wanted "no violence". He said: "It is a really terrible thing that they are doing. But we want no violence. Never violence.”