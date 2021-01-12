MARKET NEWS

Move to impeach absolutely ridiculous, greatest witch hunt in political history: Donald Trump

The outgoing US President Donald Trump also told reporters that his speech to a rally of his supporters that turned violent was 'totally appropriate'.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, on January 12, called the preparations for his impeachment in US Congress "absolutely ridiculous" and said they were causing "tremendous anger".

Trump called his likely impeachment in the House of Representatives on January 13 a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics".

He, however, said he wanted "no violence". He said: "It is a really terrible thing that they are doing. But we want no violence. Never violence.”
His comments came days after his supporters had stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.


The outgoing US President then told reporters that his speech to a rally of Trump supporters that then turned violent was “totally appropriate”.


He had told his supporters on the day they surged the US Captiol: "All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media. That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved."


Notably, the US President faces a single charge — that of “incitement of insurrection” — in the impeachment resolution that the House is set to debate just days ahead of Democrat Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

 --With input from agencies
#Politics #United States #US President Donald Trump #world
first published: Jan 12, 2021 09:46 pm

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

