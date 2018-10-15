App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most powerful passports list 2018: Singapore drops from number 1 spot

Here are the most powerful passports that allow you to visit a country without a visa or get one on arrival, according to Henley Passport Index 2018. Find out where India ranks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
No. 10 | Hungary, Malaysia and Slovenia | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 180 (Image: Reuters)
1/11

No. 9 | Iceland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 181 (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No. 8 | Czech Republic and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 182 (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No. 7 | Australia, Greece and Malta | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 183 (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No. 6 | Belgium, Canada, Ireland and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 185 (Image: Reuters)
5/11

5. Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom and US | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 186 (Image: Geralt, Pixabay)
6/11

No. 4 | Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain and Sweden | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 187 (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No. 3 | Germany, South Korea and France | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 188 (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No. 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 189 (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No. 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 190 (Image: Reuters)
10/11

India ranks at 81 with 60 Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations. Pakistan is third from the bottom, ranked at 104 with 33 Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 07:46 am

tags #India #passport #Slideshow #world

