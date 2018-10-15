Most powerful passports list 2018: Singapore drops from number 1 spot

Here are the most powerful passports that allow you to visit a country without a visa or get one on arrival, according to Henley Passport Index 2018. Find out where India ranks. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 No. 10 | Hungary, Malaysia and Slovenia | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 180 (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No. 9 | Iceland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 181 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No. 8 | Czech Republic and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 182 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No. 7 | Australia, Greece and Malta | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 183 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No. 6 | Belgium, Canada, Ireland and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 185 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 5. Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom and US | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 186 (Image: Geralt, Pixabay) 7/11 No. 4 | Denmark, Finland, Italy, Spain and Sweden | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 187 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No. 3 | Germany, South Korea and France | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 188 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No. 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 189 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No. 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 190 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 India ranks at 81 with 60 Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations. Pakistan is third from the bottom, ranked at 104 with 33 Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 15, 2018 07:46 am