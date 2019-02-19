Most millennial-friendly cities in Asia-Pacific: How do Indian metros fare?

A study by ValueChampion Singapore ranked 20 cities on the basis of employment prospects, cost of living and quality of life, to see which would be the best for the millennials Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The World Economic Forum discovered that four out of five young adults, popularly known as millennials, wish to relocate internationally for professional opportunities. Check out the top five millennial-friendly locations in Asia-Pacific region. (Image: pxhere) 2/7 5. Melbourne | Australia | In the fifth place is Australia's second largest city, due to its low pollution and high ranking on the Global Peace Index. Affordability is another factor that makes Melbourne a top location for millennials. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 4. Guangzhou | China | This is the fourth best city for millennials in Asia because of its low cost of living. It was found to be one of the most affordable cities by the survey. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 3. Hong Kong | Strong economy of this city makes it the third best city for young adults looking for employment opportunities. The city has a high life expectancy and low child mortality rate. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 2. Tokyo | Japan | In the second position is Japan's capital city which is affordable, clean and has promising opportunities for millennials to boost their career prospects. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/7 1. Singapore | Millenials looking to excel professionally and seeking a comfortable life, this is the city for you. According to the study, Singapore is the best, not just for affordability and employment opportunities, but also because of the lowest gender wage gap. It ranks well in safety and cleanliness as well. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 Bengaluru was on the 18th spot on the list, while Mumbai and New Delhi were tied at the 19th spot. The top Indian metropolitan cities fared low on employment opportunities and quality of life as compared to its peers. (Image: PTI) First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:12 pm