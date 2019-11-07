App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:15 AM IST

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Check out the list of most expensive buildings on the planet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
building
1/13

Statista has compiled a list of the 30 most expensive buildings sourced from Love Money. The two most expensive buildings are located in Saudi Arabia, while four of the top-10 can be found in US. Here is the list of the top-10 most expensive buildings and their estimated cost. (Image: Reuters)

No.10 | Istana Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei | Estimated cost: $ 3.3 billion dollars.
2/13

No 10 | Istana Nurul Iman Palace, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei | Estimated cost: $3.3 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Wynn Resorts
3/13

No 9 | Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas, US | Estimated cost: $3.4 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi
4/13

No 8 | Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, UAE | Estimated cost: $3.8 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Palace of the Parliament Bucharest
5/13

No 7 | Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, Romania | Estimated cost: $3.9 billion. (Image: Reuters)

One World Trade Center
6/13

No 6 | One World Trade Center, New York, US | Estimated cost: $4.1 billion. (Image: Reuters)

The Cosmopolitan
7/13

No 5 | The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, US | Estimated cost: $4.4 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Park
8/13

No 4 | Apple Park, Cupertino, US | Estimated cost: $5 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Marina Bay Sands
9/13

No 3 | Marina Bay Sands, Singapore City, Singapore | Estimated cost: $6.2 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Abraj al bait
10/13

No 2 | Abraj Al Bait, Mecca, Saudi Arabia|Estimated cost: $16.0 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Masjid Al-Haram
11/13

No 1 | Masjid Al-Haram, Mecca, Saudi Arabia | Estimated cost: $100 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Antilia
12/13

An Indian building on the list is Antilia which is located in Mumbai. With an estimated cost of $2.3 billion, Antilla ranks 13th on the list. It is the home of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and is the most expensive private residence on the planet. (Image: Reuters)

Burj Khalifa
13/13

The Burj Khalifa's estimated cost is $1.7 billion. The building in Dubai ranks 30th on the list. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Business #Slideshow #world

