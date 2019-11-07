Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Check out the list of most expensive buildings on the planet. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Statista has compiled a list of the 30 most expensive buildings sourced from Love Money. The two most expensive buildings are located in Saudi Arabia, while four of the top-10 can be found in US. Here is the list of the top-10 most expensive buildings and their estimated cost. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 No 10 | Istana Nurul Iman Palace, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei | Estimated cost: $3.3 billion. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 No 9 | Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas, US | Estimated cost: $3.4 billion. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 No 8 | Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, UAE | Estimated cost: $3.8 billion. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 No 7 | Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, Romania | Estimated cost: $3.9 billion. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 No 6 | One World Trade Center, New York, US | Estimated cost: $4.1 billion. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 No 5 | The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, US | Estimated cost: $4.4 billion. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 No 4 | Apple Park, Cupertino, US | Estimated cost: $5 billion. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 No 3 | Marina Bay Sands, Singapore City, Singapore | Estimated cost: $6.2 billion. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 No 2 | Abraj Al Bait, Mecca, Saudi Arabia|Estimated cost: $16.0 billion. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 No 1 | Masjid Al-Haram, Mecca, Saudi Arabia | Estimated cost: $100 billion. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 An Indian building on the list is Antilia which is located in Mumbai. With an estimated cost of $2.3 billion, Antilla ranks 13th on the list. It is the home of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and is the most expensive private residence on the planet. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 The Burj Khalifa's estimated cost is $1.7 billion. The building in Dubai ranks 30th on the list. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:15 am