Most dangerous countries in the world: Would you dare visit any of these

The rankings are based on findings of the Institute for Economics and Peace, a think tank based in Australia, which released its annual Global Peace Index report in July this year Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 The Institute for Economics and Peace, a think tank based in Australia, released its annual Global Peace Index report in July 2019. The report measures how safe or dangerous a nation is, based on various indicators including political terror, internal strife and murder rate. The GPI covers 99.7 percent of the world's population, according to the report, and uses 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from what it calls are highly respected sources. Here are the top 10 most dangerous countries, according to the report's findings. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 11. Pakistan: It narrowly missed being included in the top 10 most dangerous countries, but it still ranks high enough. In August, it was put on an 'enhanced blacklist' by Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for failure to meet its standards on terror financing. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 10. Russia: According to the report, Russia is a highly militarised nation and is the least peaceful country in its region. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 9. Democratic Republic of Congo: A country previously torn by political uncertainty and civil wars, the DRC is also plagued with healthcare crisis. According to the World Health Organisation, the country's most recent Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,396 lives. But violence in the country, according to the think tank, is also interfering with facilitating healthcare in the region (Image: Reuters) 5/13 8. Libya: The Libyan Civil War, which started around five years back, is an ongoing conflict that has pulled in and concerned global powers. With end to the war nowhere in sight, Libya is the eighth most dangerous country in the world (Image: Reuters) 6/13 7. Central African Republic: Civil strife and fighting between rival armed groups has made CAR the seventh most dangerous country in the world. Only recently, on September 15, 23 people were killed and scores were wounded after a gunfight broke out between two political groups near the Sudanese border (Image: Reuters) 7/13 6. Somalia: Another country with a history of civil war and political conflict, Somalia is also prone to drought. Recently, the United Nations warned that over 2 million people in Somalia are at a risk of starvation (Image: Reuters) 8/13 5. Iraq: Although officially the ISIS has been defeated, Iraq is among the top five most dangerous countries in the world. It continues to grapple with both internal and external conflict (Image: Reuters) 9/13 4. Yemen: The civil war in Yemen, which started in 2015, worsens with each passing day, reports suggest. It is also one of the world's poorest countries. On September 14, the Houthi rebels— who are allegedly backed by Iran— claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, escalating tensions in the region (Image: Reuters) 10/13 3. South Sudan: Once one of the youngest countries in the world, South Sudan quickly turned into a battlefield for forces competing to gain political power within the country. With all the stakeholders now inching towards talks to end the violence, observers say that there is hope that peace might return to the country soon (Image: Reuters) 11/13 2. Syria: A country torn by multi-sided and complex civil war with high stakes for international powers, Syria, according to the think tank, is on second place and not on first because of the ISIS' defeat in Baghuz town earlier in 2019 (Image: Reuters) 12/13 1. Afghanistan: Even as the US-led peace talks were on and in their final rounds, violence continued to mar Afghanistan. Now that US President Donald Trump has pulled out of the talks, and there is no visible possibility of intra-Afghan negotiations, experts have stated that they fear the conflict between Taliban and the Afghan government might escalate, particularly considering the forthcoming Presidential polls (Image: Reuters) 13/13 India, meanwhile, is ranked 23rd on the most dangerous country index. While not highly dangerous according to the think tank, it still ranks above countries like Egypt and Chad, which have been marked by violence in the past (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 21, 2019 07:47 am