Moscow says will retaliate soon to Britain's expulsion of diplomats

Moscow today called Britain's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of an ex-spy a sign that London was choosing confrontation with Russia, adding that retaliation would follow shortly."The British government made a choice for confrontation with Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "Our response measures will not be tardy."