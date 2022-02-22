English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Moscow says still ready for Ukraine talks with Antony Blinken

    "Even during the most difficult moments...we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on Youtube.

    AFP
    February 22, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in New Delhi. Image: Reuters

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in New Delhi. Image: Reuters

    Moscow said Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still ready for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine's two separatist regions.

    "Even during the most difficult moments...we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on Youtube.

    "We are always in favour of diplomacy," she told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

    She spoke after Putin recognised the independence of the former Soviet state's separatist-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions paving the way for the deployment of a potential invasion force.

    Lavrov had said on Monday that he was set to meet with Blinken on Thursday in Geneva to address soaring tensions over Ukraine.

    Close
    Moscow's move triggered international condemnation and a promise of targeted sanctions from the United States and the European Union.
    AFP
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #Moscow #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:46 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.