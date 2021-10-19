MARKET NEWS

Moscow orders return of COVID restrictions in capital

Sergei Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers.

AFP
October 19, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered the capital's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer as Russia registered a record number of daily deaths with most Russians still not vaccinated.

Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers.

The measures will take effect next Monday and last until February 25th.
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:00 pm

