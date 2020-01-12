App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mortar bombs strike Iraqi military base of Balad, four wounded: military sources

Military sources said the mortar bombs fell in the base's runway inside the base, which is located 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Seven mortar bombs fell on January 12 inside Iraq's Balad air base, which houses U.S. forces, and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, military sources told news agency Reuters.

The military sources said the mortar bombs fell in the base's runway inside the base, which is located 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

News agency AFP reported that a majority of US airmen stationed at the Al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left following tensions between the US and Iran over the last two weeks.

Military bases hosting US troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.

First Published on Jan 12, 2020 10:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #world

