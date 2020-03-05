App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moroccan fisherwomen set their eyes on the sea, break gender barriers

Members of a female fishing cooperative in Morocco are breaking the boundaries of male dominated world of fishing, hoping to earn money from fishing for the first time.

First female artisanal fishing cooperative of Moroccan, North Africa, started their quest for the life-giving fish the blue waters offer. (Image: AP)
1/10

The first female artisanal fishing cooperative in Morocco, North Africa, started their quest for the life-giving fish the blue waters offer. (Image: AP)

In the picture Fatiha Naji (R), Fatima Mekhnas (C) and Saida Fetouh (L) members of Moroccan female fishing cooperative hope to earn money from the fish for the first time. (Image: AP)
2/10

Fatiha Naji (R), Fatima Mekhnas (C) and Saida Fetouh (L), members of Moroccan female fishing cooperative, hope to earn money from the fish for the first time. (Image: AP)

The cooperative was launched in March 2018 to help women to enter the market. (Image: AP)
3/10

The cooperative was launched in March 2018 to help women enter the market. (Image: AP)

After two years of training, fisherwomen embark on their first-ever government-recognized fishing trip, breaking the boundaries of male dominated livelihood. (Image: AP)
4/10

After two years of training, fisherwomen embark on their first-ever government-recognised fishing trip, breaking the boundaries of male-dominated livelihood. (Image: AP)

For people in Belyounech, sea is their entire life and separating from it will lead to their death like fish. Women’s accessing jobs in independent fishing sector was restricted due to lack of training but now it is changing. (Image: AP)
5/10

For people in Belyounech, sea is their entire life and separating from it will lead to their death like fish. Women accessing jobs in the independent fishing sector was restricted due to lack of training but now it is changing. (Image: AP)

Belyounech is located at the foot of Mount Moses, overlooking the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Villagers use to work in Ceuta for living but closing of Ceuta border created havoc in village economy. (Image: AP)
6/10

Belyounech is located at the foot of Mount Moses, overlooking the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Villagers use to work in Ceuta for a living but the closing of Ceuta border created havoc in the village economy. (Image: AP)

After losing their jobs village men followed their tradition of fishing to feed their families and women stayed home for years. In the picture, fishermen can be seen hanging out in a village coffee shop. (Image: AP)
7/10

After losing their jobs village men followed their tradition of fishing to feed their families and women stayed home for years. In the picture, fishermen can be seen hanging out in a village coffee shop. (Image: AP)

Being jobless for years, Moroccan women began mending nets and cleaning boats with pay. (Image: AP)
8/10

Being jobless for years, Moroccan women began mending nets and cleaning boats with pay. (Image: AP)

Later, necessary training was given to village women to help them earn a living through fishing. In picture, Moroccan fisherwomen seen preparing nets before going to sea. (Image: AP)
9/10

Later, necessary training was given to village women to help them earn a living through fishing. In the picture, Moroccan fisherwomen are seen preparing nets before going to sea. (Image: AP)

Setting their eyes on the sea, member of the cooperative surveys the last beach in North Morocco as they started setting their eyes on the sea. (Image: AP)
10/10

Members of the cooperative survey the last beach in North Morocco as they started setting their eyes on the sea. (Image: AP)

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #fishing #Morocco #News #Slideshow #Women #world

