Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is a stock market seller again

Bloomberg
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson is returning to the bear camp.

The strategist, one of the US stock market’s most vocal skeptics, has seen enough of the recent rally that he’d predicted and says investors are better off booking profits.

“We are now sellers again,” the strategist and his colleagues wrote in a note on Monday. They expect the S&P 500 to resume declines after the index crossed above its 200-day moving average last week, saying the downtrend since the beginning of the year remains intact. “This makes the risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” they wrote.

The call marks a shift in Wilson’s view as recently as last week, when he said the tactical recovery could continue into December before coming under pressure from weaker corporate earnings next year. The strategist -- who ranked No. 1 in the latest Institutional Investor survey -- said on Monday he now sees “absolute upside” for the S&P 500 at 4,150 points -- about 2% above current levels -- which could be achieved “over the next week or so.”

 