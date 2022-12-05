 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks on reopening bullishness

Bloomberg
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

“Multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set toward reopening warrant an upgrade,” strategists including Laura Wang wrote in a note dated Sunday. “We are at the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery in earnings revisions and valuations.”

File image of the Morgan Stanley headquarters (Image: Bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley is turning bullish again on Chinese stocks after almost two years, joining a growing chorus of Wall Street banks that are sanguine on the nation’s outlook as it moves to relax Covid-19 measures.

“Multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set toward reopening warrant an upgrade,” strategists including Laura Wang wrote in a note dated Sunday. “We are at the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery in earnings revisions and valuations.”

The brokerage lifted China to overweight from an equal-weight position it had held since January 2021. It raised its end-2023 targets for the MSCI China Index to 70 from 59 and for the Hang Seng Index to 21,200 from 18,200.

The new targets imply more than 10% upside, even after stocks surged in Hong Kong and on the mainland Monday as authorities accelerated a shift toward reducing pandemic curbs.

A slew of positive developments is helping improve the outlook for Chinese assets, with more market watchers calling for a bottom in the nation’s stocks. The benchmark CSI 300 Index jumped almost 10% in November, its best month since July 2020, as a global rally enhanced the impact of Covid-regulation relaxation and property rescue measures.