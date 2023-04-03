 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley strategist says US tech stocks’ rally is overdone

Bloomberg
Apr 03, 2023

Michael Wilson Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US equities — warns the rally in tech stocks that’s exceeded 20% isn’t sustainable and that the sector will return to new lows.

The Nasdaq 100 has soared into a bull market as investors fled economically-sensitive sectors like banks following the collapse of several US lenders. Wilson said this rotation is taking place partly because tech is being viewed as a traditional defensive sector, though he disagrees with that thesis and sees utilities, staples and health care as having the better risk-reward profile.

“Tech is actually more pro-cyclical and bottoms coincidently with the broader market in bear markets,” the strategist — who ranked No. 1 in last year’s Institutional Investor survey after he correctly predicted the selloff in stocks — wrote in a note.

“We advise waiting for a durable low in the broader market before adding to tech more aggressively as the sector typically experiences a period of strong outperformance post trough — a time when its cyclicality works in its favor on the upside,” he said.